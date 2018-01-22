Goldie Hawn on daughter Kate Hudson: 'We learn a lot from each other'

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Goldie Hawn and daughter Kate Hudson have taught each other "a lot."

The 72-year-old actress and Hudson, 38, discussed their bond in an interview Sunday with E! News while attending the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

"I feel lucky, blessed that I have a role model that I can call mom," Hudson, who wore a pink Valentino gown with heart-shaped polka dots, said.

"I have a lot of fight in me by nature," she added. "I think one of the things that my mom has taught me is to find compassion in everything I do. Kindness and that family is everything."

Hawn shares Hudson and 41-year-old son Oliver Hudson with Bill Hudson, and 31-year-old son Wyatt Russell with Kurt Russell. She joked she's learned "absolutely nothing" from Hudson before praising her daughter.

"We learn a lot from each other. We just listen," the actress said. "The problem is that as parents, we think we're supposed to know everything. But if you listen to your child, they will tell you things and every child is different."

"Kate has taught me a lot," she added. "She is in many ways tougher than I was with the kids. I think I wanted everyone to be happy all the time. At the same time she is extremely truthful. I think it's vitally important to take the truth as much as you don't want it."

Hawn and Hudson presented an award together for the first time at the ceremony, giving Best Ensemble in a Drama Series to the cast of This is Us. Hudson celebrated the moment with her mom on Instagram.

"First time on a stage with my Mama #LoveMyMama #backstage @officialgoldiehawn," she captioned a backstage photo with Hawn.