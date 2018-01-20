Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for Jan. 20: Buzz Aldrin, Evan Peters

By UPI Staff  |  Jan. 20, 2018 at 3:00 AM
| License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Harold Gray, creator of the comic strip "Little Orphan Annie," in 1894

-- Comedian George Burns in 1896

-- Greek businessman Aristotle Onassis in 1906

-- Italian film director Federico Fellini in 1920

-- Actor DeForest Kelley in 1920

-- Actor Patricia Neal in 1926

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Actor Tom Baker in 1934 (age 84)

-- Comic Arte Johnson in 1929 (age 89)

-- Astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, the second man to set foot on the moon, in 1930 (age 88)

-- Director David Lynch in 1946 (age 72)

-- Singer-musician Paul Stanley (Kiss) in 1952 (age 66)

-- TV host Bill Maher in 1956 (age 62)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Lorenzo Lamas in 1958 (age 60)

-- Former Major League Baseball manager/player Ozzie Guillen in 1964 (age 54)

-- Actor Rainn Wilson in 1966 (age 52)

-- Actor/TV personality Stacey Dash in 1967 (age 51)

-- Actor Skeet Ulrich in 1970 (age 48)

-- Country singer Brantley Gilbert in 1985 (age 33)

-- Actor Evan Peters in 1987 (age 31)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
