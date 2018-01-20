Ewan McGregor files for divorce from wife after 22 years of marriage

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Scottish actor Ewan McGregor has filed for divorce from production designer Eve Mavrakis, his wife of 22 years.

TMZ said the Fargo and Trainspotting star cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

McGregor also requested joint custody of his three minor children with Mavrakis and has agreed to pay spousal support. The estranged couple also are the parents of a 21-year-old daughter.

Mavrakis responded to the petition, asking for sole physical custody of the kids with visitation privileges for McGregor.

The couple officially separated May 28, 2017.

Us Weekly said McGregor has not commented on the breakup. He reportedly has been dating actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead since last year.