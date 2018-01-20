Home / Entertainment News

Darren Criss tweets he is engaged to Mia Swier

By Karen Butler  |  Jan. 20, 2018 at 8:50 AM
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Glee alum Darren Criss has announced his engagement to writer-producer Mia Swier.

"Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together," Criss tweeted Friday. "And I'm happy to announce that we're kicking those adventures up a notch. We're goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage."

Criss did not say when he proposed or if he and his fiancee have set a wedding date yet.

The actor can now be seen in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

