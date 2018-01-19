Home / Entertainment News

Kim Kardashian slams Lamar Odom over Khloe split remark

The reality star appeared to reference how Odom was discovered unconscious in a Las Vegas brothel in October 2015.
By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  Jan. 19, 2018 at 10:33 AM
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian is calling out Lamar Odom following his remarks about her sister, Khloe Kardashian.

The 37-year-old reality star spoke out in a tweet Thursday after Odom suggested his marriage to Khloe ended after she "was with her second or third NBA ball player."

"Or second or third brothel," she wrote, appearing to reference how Odom was discovered unconscious in a Las Vegas brothel in October 2015, leading to a lengthy hospitalization.

Odom and Khloe finalized their divorce in December 2016 after initially splitting in 2013. Odom discussed their breakup on Thursday's episode of the BET late-night show Mancave.

"I understand when it's over, it's over," the 38-year-old former NBA player said. "When she was with her second or third NBA ball player, I can see that."

Khloe was dating James Harden as she cared for Odom during and after his health scare. She is now expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson, whom she was first linked to in October 2016.

"I'm happy for her," Odom said. "She took care of me, she'll be a good mother. For real... she's a great woman."

