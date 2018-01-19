Kim Cattrall: Ellen DeGeneres would be 'fabulous' as Samantha

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Kim Cattrall says television personality Ellen DeGeneres would make a "fabulous" Samantha.

The 61-year-old actress said as much in a tweet Wednesday after her Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker suggested DeGeneres replace Cattrall as Samantha Jones.

"She'd be fabulous!" she wrote, adding two thumbs up emojis.

Parker jokingly told DeGeneres she should portray Samantha on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The comment followed news Cattrall turned down a third Sex and the City film.

"I think there's a period of grief -- a mourning process -- and then perhaps we'll be able to consider, say for instance, you playing Samantha," the 52-year-old actress told DeGeneres.

Cattrall, who played Samantha in the HBO series Sex and the City and two movies, followed up Thursday by suggesting Oprah Winfrey, Tiffany Haddish and Sofia Vergara.

"I am partial to @TheEllenShow but @Oprah was always my 1st. But then there are the goddess's @TiffanyHaddish or @SofiaVergara So many fabulous actresses to choose from that will make Samantha their own!" she tweeted.

Cattrall said in an October episode of Pier's Morgan's Life Stories that she was "never" friends with her Sex and the City co-stars. She instead described Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon as "colleagues."