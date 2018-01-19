Bieber's mother defends son following criticism from Gomez's mother

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber's mother Pattie Mallette defended her son on Instagram Thursday after Selena Gomez's mother said she disapproved of the singer dating her daughter.

"I'm so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming," Mallette said alongside a photo of herself holding Bieber while on a boat.

"None of us are perfect and never will be, (so we will always need patience and grace for each other), but your genuine growing relationship with Jesus is evident in the choices you are making daily and the good 'fruit' you bear. I admire your character and integrity," she continued.

"You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years. You are so funny that I find myself laughing out loud when I'm alone, remembering of something you said or did. And your heart is gold. I love you to the moon and back. #lovemom. Ps. Did I mention I was proud of you."

Mallette's comments come after Gomez's mother Mandy Teefey recently said to GossipCop that she was "not happy" with the music stars reuniting once again.

"Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy," Teefey said. "She is 25 years old and knows what is at stake with her health. I do not control her the way it has been portrayed. Selena is an adult and can make her own choices."

Bieber and Gomez reconnected in October after breaking up in 2014 after several years of on-again, off-again dating. The pair recently made headlines for spending New Year's Eve together in Mexico.