Home / Entertainment News

Bieber's mother defends son following criticism from Gomez's mother

By Wade Sheridan  |  Jan. 19, 2018 at 8:37 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber's mother Pattie Mallette defended her son on Instagram Thursday after Selena Gomez's mother said she disapproved of the singer dating her daughter.

"I'm so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming," Mallette said alongside a photo of herself holding Bieber while on a boat.

"None of us are perfect and never will be, (so we will always need patience and grace for each other), but your genuine growing relationship with Jesus is evident in the choices you are making daily and the good 'fruit' you bear. I admire your character and integrity," she continued.

"You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years. You are so funny that I find myself laughing out loud when I'm alone, remembering of something you said or did. And your heart is gold. I love you to the moon and back. #lovemom. Ps. Did I mention I was proud of you."

Mallette's comments come after Gomez's mother Mandy Teefey recently said to GossipCop that she was "not happy" with the music stars reuniting once again.

"Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy," Teefey said. "She is 25 years old and knows what is at stake with her health. I do not control her the way it has been portrayed. Selena is an adult and can make her own choices."

Bieber and Gomez reconnected in October after breaking up in 2014 after several years of on-again, off-again dating. The pair recently made headlines for spending New Year's Eve together in Mexico.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Kodak Black arrested on 7 felony charges Kodak Black arrested on 7 felony charges
'Teen Mom OG' star Catelynn Lowell returns to treatment center 'Teen Mom OG' star Catelynn Lowell returns to treatment center
Anna Paquin: It was tough to be a 'semi-perky mommy' while working on 'Bellevue' Anna Paquin: It was tough to be a 'semi-perky mommy' while working on 'Bellevue'
Dolly Parton enters Guinness World Records for longest streak of Top 20 hits Dolly Parton enters Guinness World Records for longest streak of Top 20 hits
Famous birthdays for Jan. 19: Dolly Parton, Katey Sagal Famous birthdays for Jan. 19: Dolly Parton, Katey Sagal
Loading...