Nintendo Labo: DIY cardboard accessory kits announced for Switch

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Nintendo has announced a new line of cardboard-based kits that allow users to build a variety of accessories for the Switch console.

Named Nintendo Labo, the do-it-yourself kits, which include 25 branded sheets of cardboard, allow users to create items such as an RC car, piano, fishing rod and other accessories known as Toy-Cons that can then be used to play specific video game software on the Switch in conjunction with the consoles Joy-Con controllers.

A trailer for Labo highlights how users are given instructional tutorials on how to build the accessories on their Switch and how the pieces can be customized using markers and colorful tape.

"Get ready to Make, Play and Discover with Nintendo Labo! Nintendo Labo is a new line of interactive build-and-play experiences that combine DIY creations with the magic of Nintendo," reads a description.

Two separate Labo kits including The Variety Kit, which costs $69.99, and The Robot Kit, which costs $79.99, will launch for the Switch on April 20. A customization kit that includes two stencil sheets, two rolls of tape and two sticker sheets will also be available for purchase along with Toy-Con replacement kits.

The Variety Kit includes five Toy-Con projects to make including two RC cars, a fishing rod, a house, a motorbike and a piano while The Robot Kit comes with materials to build a robot suit along with Robot Kit software.