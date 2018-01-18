Conde Nast, eBay to auction Golden Globes looks for charity

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Condé Nast and eBay are teaming up to auction several Golden Globes looks for charity.

The companies announced in a press release Wednesday that they will raise funds for the Time's Up equality and anti-harassment campaign by selling 29 dresses and tuxedos worn by various nominees, presenters and attendees at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.

Reese Witherspoon's one-shoulder Zac Posen gown, Meryl Streep's off-shoulder Vera Wang dress and Nicole Kidman's ruffled Givenchy gown will be among the items up for auction. Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Dior and other designers also donated looks.

"At Condé Nast, we've always believed in the importance of swift action to support meaningful social change," artistic director and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour said.

"Through this auction powered by eBay, and harnessing the compelling pull of both fashion and activism, we're hopeful that the black dresses worn at this year's historic Golden Globe Awards will raise funds for the Time's Up initiative, and serve to support the stories and voices of those who have been victims of sexual misconduct," she added.

Witherspoon, Streep and Ronan were among the stars who wore black to the Golden Globes as a sign of solidarity with the Time's Up movement.

"We're thrilled that actors and others in the entertainment industry are leading in this extraordinary way to end the scourge of workplace sexual harassment," National Women's Law Center president Fatima Goss Graves said. "Each time they've stepped up they've inspired more attorneys to join the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund and more individuals to contribute."

The auction will begin Friday, Jan. 19 on eBay and run through Jan. 26.