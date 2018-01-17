Ann Curry 'not surprised' by Matt Lauer allegations

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Ann Curry, in her first interview since leaving NBC in 2015, has said that she is "not surprised" by the sexual misconduct allegations against her former Today colleague Matt Lauer.

Curry discussed Lauer, her exit from NBC and the #MeToo movement Wednesday while appearing on CBS This Morning to promote her new PBS series, We'll Meet Again.

Lauer, who c-anchored Today with Curry from 2011 to 2012, was fired from NBC in November after the network received a complaint alleging that he took part in "inappropriate sexual behavior" that the company was led to believe was not an isolated incident.

"I'm not surprised by the allegations," Curry said without going into further detail. "I'm trying not to hurt people. I know what it's like to be publicly humiliated...and I don't want to cause that kind of pain to somebody else."

"I would be surprised if many women did not understand that there was a climate of verbal harassment (at NBC's Today) that existed. I'd think it would be surprising if someone said they didn't see that," she continued.

Curry also declined to answer whether or not Lauer was behind her leaving Today stating "I don't know what was all behind it."

"I do know it hurt like hell, it wasn't a fun moment, I learned a great deal about myself. I've really, at this point, let it go. I've just let it go. It's been years and I want to really move on from that. At this point I'm thinking hakuna matata," she said.

Curry also recently discussed Lauer's firing and what it means for other women in media with People magazine, stating that she feels "tremendous empathy for the victims."

"I wish I could say that I was celebrating, but actually I immediately checked myself because I knew women had suffered," Curry said when asked about perhaps feeling a touch of vindication.

We'll Meet Again is a six part series that explores dramatic events throughout history and the personal stories of the people who experienced them. The show is set to premiere on Jan. 23.