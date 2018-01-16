Halle Berry goes sheer at 2018 NAACP Image Awards

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Halle Berry stunned in a sheer look on the red carpet Monday.

The 51-year-old actress turned heads while attending the 2018 NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif.

Berry wore a daring Reem Acra dress with see-through panels and a short train. The sheer gown gave a glimpse of the star's legs and behind.

The Kidnap star was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture, but lost to Gifted star Octavia Spencer. She also presented the Music Makes a Difference award to singer and musician Charlie Wilson.

The awards show brought Berry together with Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox, who posted about the encounter on Instagram. The 45-year-old actress said the meeting left her "teary."

"I finally met @halleberry tonight. I got teary. She has been such a huge inspiration for me for so much of my life. Thank you Ms. Berry for your incredible career and all the inspiration and being so sweet as I totally fanned out. #naacpimageawards," she wrote.

Girls Trip and Get Out were among the big winners at the awards show. Girls Trip took home Outstanding Motion Picture and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Tiffany Haddish, while Get Out won Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for Daniel Kaluuya and both Outstanding Directing and Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture for Jordan Peele.