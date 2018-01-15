Famous birthdays for Jan. 15: Pitbull, Chad Lowe

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
-- French playwright Moliere (born Jean-Baptiste Poquelin) in 1622
-- Signer of the Declaration of Independence Philip Livingston in 1716
-- Swedish clergyman and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nathan Soderblom in 1866
-- Drummer Gene Krupa in 1909
-- Actor Lloyd Bridges in 1913
-- Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser in 1918
-- Civil rights leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Martin Luther King Jr. in 1929
-- Actor Margaret O'Brien in 1937 (age 81)
-- Actor Regina King in 1971 (age 47)
-- Actor Andrea Martin in 1947 (age 71)
-- Lynyrd Skynyrd lead singer Ronnie Van Zant in 1948
-- Actor Mario Van Peebles in 1957 (age 61)
-- Actor James Nesbitt in 1965 (age 53)
-- Actor Chad Lowe in 1968 (age 50)
-- Pro football quarterback Drew Brees in 1979 (age 39)
-- Rapper Pitbull (born Armando Perez) in 1981 (age 37)
-- DJ Skrillex, born Sonny John Moore, in 1988 (age 30)
-- Actor Chris Warren Jr. in 1990 (age 28)
-- Actor Dove Cameron in 1996 (age 22)