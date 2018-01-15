Famous birthdays for Jan. 15: Pitbull, Chad Lowe

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- French playwright Moliere (born Jean-Baptiste Poquelin) in 1622

-- Signer of the Declaration of Independence Philip Livingston in 1716

-- Swedish clergyman and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nathan Soderblom in 1866

-- Drummer Gene Krupa in 1909

-- Actor Lloyd Bridges in 1913

-- Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser in 1918

-- Civil rights leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Martin Luther King Jr. in 1929

-- Actor Margaret O'Brien in 1937 (age 81)

-- Actor Regina King in 1971 (age 47)

-- Actor Andrea Martin in 1947 (age 71)

-- Lynyrd Skynyrd lead singer Ronnie Van Zant in 1948

-- Actor Mario Van Peebles in 1957 (age 61)

-- Actor James Nesbitt in 1965 (age 53)

-- Actor Chad Lowe in 1968 (age 50)

-- Pro football quarterback Drew Brees in 1979 (age 39)

-- Rapper Pitbull (born Armando Perez) in 1981 (age 37)

-- DJ Skrillex, born Sonny John Moore, in 1988 (age 30)

-- Actor Chris Warren Jr. in 1990 (age 28)

-- Actor Dove Cameron in 1996 (age 22)