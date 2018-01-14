Moby says 'active and former CIA agents' gave him information about Trump, Russia

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Electronic music artist Moby said in an interview this month that "active and former CIA agents" told him President Donald Trump is a Russian agent.

"Years of touring and spending time in D.C. and New York, I've managed to make a few friends in the intelligence community," Moby told WFPK radio in Louisville, Ky. "And about a year ago, we were having dinner, and they were really concerned...They were like, 'This is the Manchurian Candidate, like [Russian President Vladimir Putin] has a Russian agent as the President of the United States,'" "So they passed on some information to me and they said, like, 'Look, you have more of a social media following than any of us do. Can you please post some of these things?'"

But on Saturday, Moby denied CIA agents asked him to post anything about Trump.

"Ha, no, the CIA didn't ask me to post about Trump & Russia, as much fun as that would be," Moby said on Facebook.

Moby, who was a vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election and wrote an essay after the election assailing the U.S. electorate for voting for Trump, went on in the WFPK interview to accuse the president and his family of being involved in international criminal activity.

"It's really disturbing and it's going to get quite a lot darker," Moby said. "Like the depths of the Trump family in business and their involvement with organized crime, sponsors of terrorism, Russian oligarchs, it's really dark. So, I guess we should all, like, fasten our seat belts and hold on."

Despite Moby's belief that Trump is a Russian agent with ties to organized crime and terrorism, he said he is thankful the president is "incompetent."

"Just imagine how much more dangerous he'd be if he were intelligent and had emotional impulse control," Moby said.