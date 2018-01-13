Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for Jan. 13: Shonda Rhimes, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

By UPI Staff  |  Jan. 13, 2018 at 3:00 AM
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Salmon P. Chase, sixth chief justice of the United States and whose image is on the U.S. $10,000 bill, in 1808

-- Horatio Alger, author of rags-to-riches stories, in 1832

-- Actor Frances Sternhagen in 1930 (age 88)

-- Actor Charles Nelson Reilly in 1931

-- Actor Rip Taylor in 1935 (age 83)

-- Actor Richard Moll in 1943 (age 75)

-- Actor Kevin Anderson in 1960 (age 58)

-- Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus in 1961 (age 57)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Country singer Trace Adkins in 1962 (age 56)

-- Actor Penelope Ann Miller in 1964 (age 54)

-- Actor Patrick Dempsey in 1966 (age 52)

-- TV producer Shonda Rhimes in 1970 (age 48)

-- Actor Michael Pena in 1976 (age 42)

File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI

-- Actor Orlando Bloom in 1977 (age 41)

-- TV meteorologist Ginger Zee in 1981 (age 37)

-- Actor Julian Morris in 1983 (age 35)

-- Actor Liam Hemsworth in 1990 (age 28)

-- Actor Natalia Dyer in 1995 (age 23)

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
