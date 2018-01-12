Mary J. Blige receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Mary J. Blige received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony that celebrity friends of the singer attended.

Featured guests Thursday included rap mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who worked with Blige on her album My Life, record producer Andre Harrell and Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell.

The event took place on Blige's 47th birthday. Fans in attendance greeted her by singing "Happy Birthday," Variety reported.

Music producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and Mudbound director Dee Rees also attended. Blige was recently nominated for a Golden Globe and SAG Award for her role in the film.

"I'm so grateful for this star right now because I've earned it probably three times," Blige said. "I say that with confidence and not arrogance. I say it because I know that now, and I know my worth, and what this means."

"I am feeling like a proud father," Harrell, who founded Uptown Records, the label that signed Blige in 1989, said. "Mary receiving a star on the Walk of Fame, is like black women and little girls from around the world with a dream also receiving one."

"What makes Mary special, she moves people with not just with her voice but with who she is. She pours everything into a record and into a performance. Whatever she is going through, she knows she has a responsibility for those going through the same thing," Combs said.

Blige was also recently honored in December with the Icon Award at Billboard's Women in Music Awards.