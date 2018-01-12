Ellen DeGeneres confirms her father Elliott has died at the age of 92

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Comedian and talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres has announced the death of her dad, Elliott.

"This week, at the age of 92, my father Elliott DeGeneres passed away. He lived a good long life. It wasn't unexpected. I was able to say goodbye," the 59-year-old funny lady wrote in a Facebook post, accompanying a brief video clip of her talking about her cherished parent on Thursday's edition of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The 2-minute clip -- which has gotten more than 3 million views on Facebook and another 350,000 on YouTube -- showed DeGeneres fondly remembering her dad as funny and kind, and noting he was proud of both her and her daytime program.

"There was not one bone of judgment in his body," she said.