Bindi Irwin's brother Robert 'recovering well' after emergency appendectomy

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Australian conservationist, photographer and television personality Robert Irwin recently underwent an emergency appendectomy.

Irwin, 14, is the son of Terri Irwin and her late husband Steve, who starred in the popular docu-series The Crocodile Hunter.Robert is also the brother of Dancing with the Stars champ Bindi Irwin.

"Kicking off the new year with emergency surgery. I'm recovering well and feeling so much better without my pesky appendix!" Robert Irwin wrote Thursday in a message accompanying a photo of him smiling in a hospital bed.

Terri shared the same image on her Twitter account Friday, commenting: "The team at McKenzie-Willamette Hospital did a fantastic job removing Robert's pesky appendix on New Year's Day. #NationalThankYouDay."

An Australia Zoo spokesman told The Courier-Mail newspaper the youngest Irwin expects to return to work Saturday.