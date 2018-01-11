Kelly Clarkson: 'I find nothing wrong' with spanking my kids

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson doesn't have a problem with spanking her kids.

The 35-year-old singer said in a recent interview with 98.9 The Buzz that she's "not above" giving River Rose, her 3-year-old daughter with husband Brandon Blackstock, a spanking when the toddler's misbehaving.

"I'm not above a spanking, which people aren't necessarily into. I don't mean hitting her hard, I just mean a spanking," Clarkson said. "That's a tricky thing when you're out in public because people think that's wrong or something. I find nothing wrong with a spanking."

"I warn her. I'm like, 'Hi, I'm going to spank you on your bottom if you don't stop right now, like, this is ridiculous.' And honestly, it's really helped," she added. "Now she doesn't really do that kind of stuff as often."

Clarkson's comments set off a debate this week, with Good Morning America dedicating a segment to the controversy Wednesday. Fans, meanwhile, took to social media to defend or criticize the star.

"It's her kid if she chooses to spank or not spank. She has the right to make that decision," one person wrote.

"You don't have to spank. You are lacking something if you can not discipline without violence," another said.

Clarkson also shares 21-month-old son Remy with Blackstock, who is dad to another son and daughter from his previous marriage. Clarkson captured a sweet photo in June of her stepson reading a bedtime story to River.