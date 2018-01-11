Austin Aries returns to Impact Wrestling, becomes champion

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Austin Aries has returned to Impact Wrestling Wednesday following an 18-month run in WWE.

Impact Wrestling, formerly known as Total Nonstop Action Wrestling or TNA, announced that Aries returned to the promotion during tapings in Orlando for a future episode of Impact.

Aries, a former six-time X-Division Champion and World Champion at Impact, arrived and defeated Eli Drake in surprising fashion to become the new Global Champion.

Impact says the match and moment will be seen in the coming weeks. The company shared a photo of Aries holding the Global Championship on Twitter.

Aries was granted his release from WWE in July after joining them in January 2016. He competed on developmental brand NXT before becoming a commentator and then later a competitor on WWE's Cruiserweight division and network exclusive show, 205 Live.

Aries' last major feud in WWE was against then Cruiserweight Champion Neville whom he faced during the kickoff show to WrestleMania 33 in April.

The 39-year-old also formerly competed in Ring of Honor and recently released his first memoir, Food Fight: My Plant-Powered Journey From The Bingo Halls To The Big Time.