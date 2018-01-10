Report: Hugh Grant expecting his fifth child at 57

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- British actor Hugh Grant is reportedly going to be a dad of five.

The 57-year-old star was spotted with pregnant girlfriend Anna Eberstein during an outing Tuesday in New York, according to People.

Grant and Eberstein, who already share a daughter born in 2015 and 5-year-old son John, were photographed at a New York airport. Eberstein's baby bump was seen peeking through her black and white coat.

Us Weekly reported Grant and Eberstein were spotted having lunch the same day at Freds at Barney's New York. The couple enjoyed a margherita and a vegan pizza at the restaurant.

"Anna was very visibly pregnant," a source said.

Grant and Eberstein attended the 2018 Golden Globe Awards together Sunday, although Eberstein's growing belly wasn't as visible. The couple both wore black to show their support for the Time's Up equality and anti-harassment movement.

Grant also shares 6-year-old daughter Tabitha and 4-year-old son Felix with ex-partner Tinglan Hong. He welcomed Tabitha, his first child, at age 51 in September 2011.

"Everyone was right all these years, saying, 'Hugh, why don't you have some children? It changes your life.' Now that I have, I have to say it is quite life changing. I recommend it. Get some," the star said in an interview with The Ellen DeGeneres Show the next year.