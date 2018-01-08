Loretta Lynn breaks hip, has surgery

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Country music star Loretta Lynn was recovering at her Tennessee home after undergoing surgery for a broken hip, her representatives announced Monday.

Her website said the "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer fractured her hip in a fall at her home.

"She is doing well and thanks all her fans for their thoughts and prayers," a statement on the site said.

Lynn's sister, fellow singer Crystal Gale, asked for her fans to send their "love and prayers" to Lynn.

"I was with Loretta yesterday," she wrote on a post on Instagram. "She is in good spirits and is doing as well as can be expected with this type of injury."

Lynn's surgery comes six months after she had a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn.