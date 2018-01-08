Home / Entertainment News

Loretta Lynn breaks hip, has surgery

By Danielle Haynes Follow @DanielleHaynes1 Contact the Author   |  Jan. 8, 2018 at 5:09 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Country music star Loretta Lynn was recovering at her Tennessee home after undergoing surgery for a broken hip, her representatives announced Monday.

Her website said the "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer fractured her hip in a fall at her home.

"She is doing well and thanks all her fans for their thoughts and prayers," a statement on the site said.

Lynn's sister, fellow singer Crystal Gale, asked for her fans to send their "love and prayers" to Lynn.

"I was with Loretta yesterday," she wrote on a post on Instagram. "She is in good spirits and is doing as well as can be expected with this type of injury."

Lynn's surgery comes six months after she had a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Loretta Lynn
Trending Stories
Globes' Meyers: 'Good evening, ladies, and remaining gentlemen' Globes' Meyers: 'Good evening, ladies, and remaining gentlemen'
'Three Billboards,' 'Lady Bird' win big at the Golden Globes 'Three Billboards,' 'Lady Bird' win big at the Golden Globes
Stars wear black to the Golden Globes: 'Time is up on our silence' Stars wear black to the Golden Globes: 'Time is up on our silence'
'Mrs. Maisel,' 'Big Little Lies' score top Golden Globes for TV 'Mrs. Maisel,' 'Big Little Lies' score top Golden Globes for TV
Famous birthdays for Jan. 8: Stephen Hawking, Noah Cyrus Famous birthdays for Jan. 8: Stephen Hawking, Noah Cyrus
Loading...