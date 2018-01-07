Globes' Meyers: 'Good evening, ladies, and remaining gentlemen'

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Seth Meyers kicked off the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles Sunday by immediately acknowledging the spate of sexual harassment allegations that rocked the entertainment industry in 2017.

Dozens of powerful men -- including Mario Batali, Dustin Hoffman, John Lasseter, Danny Masterson, T.J. Miller, Kevin Spacey, Jeffrey Tambor, Ben Vereen and Ed Westwick -- have been accused in recent months of sexual misconduct, in some cases, dating back decades. Many of the accused have lost their jobs or standing in the arts community as a result of the allegations.

"Good evening, ladies, and remaining gentlemen," Meyers told the star-studded crowd at the gala, honoring excellence in film and television.

"Happy New Year! It's 2018. Marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn't. It's going to be a good year!" he said. "It's been years since a white man was this nervous in Hollywood. By the way, a special 'hello!' to hosts of other, upcoming awards shows who are watching me tonight like the first dog they shot into outer space. For the male nominees in the room tonight, this is the first time in three months it won't be terrifying to hear your name read out loud. 'Did you hear about Willem Dafoe?' 'Oh, God, no!' 'He was nominated!' 'Don't do that!'"

Dafoe, in the audience, looked appropriately horrified.

Meyers also took aim at U.S. President Donald Trump, joking that "Hollywood Foreign Press," which bestows the Globes, is a "string of three words that could not have been better designed to infuriate our president. Hollywood Foreign Press."

"The only name that would make him angrier is the 'Hillary Mexico Salad Association," Meyers quipped.