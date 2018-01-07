Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for Jan. 7: Katie Couric, Nicolas Cage

By UPI Staff  |  Jan. 7, 2018 at 3:00 AM
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include Millard Fillmore, 13th president of the United States, in 1800

-- Marie-Bernarde Soubirous, who became St. Bernadette and whose visions led to the foundation of the shrine at Lourdes, France, in 1844

-- Film executive Adolph Zukor in 1873

-- Author Zora Neale Hurston in 1891

-- Actor Butterfly McQueen in 1911

-- Author William Blatty (The Exorcist) in 1928

-- Rolling Stone magazine publisher Jann Wenner in 1946 (age 72)

-- Singer Kenny Loggins in 1948 (age 70)

-- Actor Erin Gray in 1950 (age 68)

-- Actor David Caruso in 1956 (age 62)

-- Television personality Katie Couric in 1957 (age 61)

-- Actor Nicolas Cage in 1964 (age 54)

-- Actor Jeremy Renner in 1971 (age 47)

-- Actor Dustin Diamond in 1977 (age 41)

-- Actor Lauren Cohan in 1982 (age 36)

-- Actor Brett Dalton in 1983 (age 35)

-- Actor Marcus Scribner in 2000 (age 18)

