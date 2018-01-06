Report: Kit Harington, Jon Snow from 'GoT,' gets drunk, is tossed from NYC bar

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Kit Harington -- famous for playing Jon Snow on Game of Thrones -- allegedly got drunk and thrown out of New York City's Barfly on Friday night.

TMZ reported the British actor was intoxicated and became loud and disruptive during a game of pool at the tavern.

After being asked to leave the pub and exiting voluntarily, he reportedly returned and was dragged outside.

The New York Daily News said Barfly had nothing to say about the incident when contacted and Harington's representatives did not immediately respond to the newspaper's request for comment.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones is set to air on HBO in 2019.