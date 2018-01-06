Famous birthdays for Jan. 6: Kate McKinnon, Norman Reedus

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- French battlefield leader St. Joan of Arc in 1412

-- Frenchman Jacques-Étienne Montgolfier, who, with his brother, invented the hot air balloon, in 1745

-- German archaeologist Heinrich Schliemann, who discovered the ruins of ancient Troy, in 1822

-- Sam Rayburn, D-Texas, former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, in 1882

-- Lebanese writer Khalil Gibran in 1883

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Early Wynn in 1920

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Cary Middlecoff in 1921

-- Auto executive John DeLorean in 1925

-- Author E.L. Doctorow in 1931

-- U.S. football coach and broadcaster Lou Holtz in 1937 (age 81)

-- Actor Bonnie Franklin in 1944

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Syd Barrett (Pink Floyd) in 1946

-- Hall of Fame golfer Nancy Lopez in 1957 (age 61)

-- Hall of Fame football player, actor and broadcaster Howie Long in 1960 (age 58)

-- Actor Rowan Atkinson in 1955 (age 63)

-- Film composer AR Rahman (Slumdog Millionaire) in 1967 (age 51)

-- Filmmaker John Singleton in 1968 (age 50)

-- Actor Norman Reedus in 1969 (age 49)

-- Television chef Ree Drummond (The Pioneer Woman) in 1969 (age 49)

-- Television personality Julie Chen in 1970 (age 48)

-- Actor Eddie Redmayne in 1982 (age 36)

-- Actor Kate McKinnon in 1984 (age 34)

-- Businessman Eric Trump (son of President Donald Trump) in 1984 (age 34)

-- Rock singer Alex Turner (Arctic Monkeys) in 1986 (age 32)