'Coach' scene-stealer Jerry Van Dyke dead at 86

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Comic actor Jerry Van Dyke has died at his Arkansas ranch. He was 86.

Shirley Van Dyke told TMZ Saturday she and her husband were involved in a car crash more than two years ago and Jerry's health had since deteriorated.

Jerry Van Dyke appeared with his older brother -- Mary Poppins icon Dick Van Dyke -- on The Dick Van Dyke Show and was a popular guest on The Ed Sullivan Show and The Judy Garland Show, TVGuide.com noted.

He also co-starred with Craig T. Nelson on the sitcom Coach 1989-97, and popped up occasionally on The Middle and Yes, Dear.

"Much love to my wonderful TV dad #jerryvandyke and condolences to my TV dad-in-law #dickvandyke. Jerry, you were hilarious and terrifically talented - what an honor to be able to watch up close as you and your brother create your special magic. Rest In Peace Jerry..." The Middle star Patricia Heaton tweeted, along with a photo of Dick and Jerry Van Dyke laughing together on a couch on her show's set.