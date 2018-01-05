'Home Town' stars Ben and Erin Napier welcome first child, a baby girl

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Home Town hosts Ben and Erin Napier have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Helen.

The HGTV couple announced Helen's birth on Instagram Thursday alongside photos of the newborn.

"Helen," Erin Napier captioned the photo collection which also included pictures taken of herself and Ben attending to the baby.

The couple announced that they were expecting in October alongside a blog post that explained where the name Helen comes from.

"She's a girl and we will name her after my grandmother," Erin Napier wrote at the time. "My prayer for Helen is that she will be brave and kind. I pray that she will not be bullied the way I was, and that she will be a protector of the ones who are. I pray that she will learn that from her father, the protector who loves the people in his life so well."

Helen ❤️ @scotsman.co A post shared by Erin Napier (@erinapier) on Jan 4, 2018 at 4:56pm PST

Home Town, which premiered on HGTV in March, features the couple restoring homes inside Laurel,Miss.

"We're still new to this TV thing but we're more experienced at being on television than we are at being parents, so we're going to see how it goes," Ben Napier said to E! News about introducing Helen on the show.

"Helen will be our priority and we'll wanna always protect her privacy and let her have the most normal childhood possible. She'll probably spend a lot of time behind the camera and not a lot of time in front of it," he continued.