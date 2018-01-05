Home / Entertainment News

'Great News' creator and star Tracey Wigfield announces birth of baby girl

By Wade Sheridan  |  Jan. 5, 2018 at 8:43 AM
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Great News creator and star Tracey Wigfield announced on Instagram Thursday that she has welcomed a baby girl.

"Hello world! Meet Celine Wren Countee. She's 6 days old and today is the first Thursday she's ever had," Wigfield said alongside a photo of the newborn sleeping.

Wigfield, who also executive produces Great News, stars on the NBC series as weatherperson Beth Vierk.

The Emmy-winning comedy writer is also known for writing for 30 Rock and for co-producing, writing and staring on The Mindy Project where she met her husband Adam Countee. The couple tied the knot in May 2016.

