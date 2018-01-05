Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for Jan. 5: Bradley Cooper, Diane Keaton

By UPI Staff  |  Jan. 5, 2018 at 3:00 AM
| License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Zebulon Pike, discoverer of Pike's Peak in Colorado in 1779

-- U.S. baseball executive and Baseball Hall of Fame member Ban Johnson in 1864

-- Walter Mondale, former U.S. vice president and 1984 Democratic presidential candidate, in 1928 (age 90)

-- Italian writer Umberto Eco in 1932

-- U.S. football Hall of Fame member Chuck Noll in 1932

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jim Otto in 1938 (age 80)

-- Filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki in 1941 (age 77)

File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

-- Talk show host Charlie Rose in 1942 (age 76)

-- Actor George Reeves (TV's Superman) in 1914

-- Actor Jane Wyman in 1917

-- Actor Robert Duvall in 1931 (age 87)

-- Actor Diane Keaton in 1946 (age 72)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Pamela Sue Martin in 1953 (age 65)

-- Actor Clancy Brown in 1959 (age 59)

-- Singer Iris DeMent in 1961 (age 57)

-- Actor Suzy Amis in 1962 (age 56)

-- Rock singer Marilyn Manson in 1969 (age 49)

-- Actor Bradley Cooper in 1975 (age 43)

-- Actor January Jones in 1978 (age 40)

-- DJ Deadmau5, born Joel Thomas Zimmerman, in 1981 (age 37)

-- Actor Jason Mitchell in 1987 (age 31)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
