Mira Sorvino praises father Paul Sorvino for Harvey Weinstein comments

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Mira Sorvino expressed love for her father Paul Sorvino on Twitter Wednesday, after he made disparaging remarks about Harvey Weinstein.

Paul Sorvino, known for starring in Goodfellas, slammed Weinstein in a video published by TMZ. Mira Sorvino previously accused the Hollywood producer of damaging her career and blacklisting her after she refused his advances.

"He's gonna go to jail. Oh, yeah. That son of a [expletive]," Paul Sorvino said of Weinstein. "Good for him that he goes, because if not, he has to meet me, and I will kill the [expletive[. Real simple."

Mira Sorvino, in replying to a tweet by journalist Yashar Ali that included a video of her 1996 Oscar speech, praised her father.

"My love for my father has only continued to grow since this moment. All the love in my heart," she said. "He is the most loving father, the most brilliant actor, the most beautiful operatic tenor, the most talented visual artist- the wisest and most human advice giver, & best Grandpa ever!!"

Mira Sorvino's 1996 Oscar speech for her role in Mighty Aphrodite, included the actress paying tribute to he father. "When you give me this award you honor my father Paul Sorvino, who taught me everything I know about acting," she said at the time.

Filmmaker Peter Jackson said in December, that Weinstein had blacklisted Sorvino and Ashley Judd while he was pitching his Lord of the Rings movies in the late 1990s.

"I now suspect we were fed false information about both of these talented women -- and as a direct result their names were removed from our casting list," Jackson said.