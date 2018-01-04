'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek recovering from blood clot surgery

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Jeopardy host Alex Trebek is on medical leave from the show as he recovers from surgery to remove blood clots on his brain.

Trebek shared a video updating fans on his health from the official Jeopardy YouTube channel Thursday, saying his "prognosis is excellent" and he is expected to make a full recovery.

"I expect to be back in the studio taping more Jeopardy programs very, very soon," he said.

Trebek, 77, was admitted to LA's Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on December 15 for surgery to remove a subdural hematoma stemming from an incident in which he fell and hit his head in October.

He will resume taping Jeopardy in mid-January and the show's broadcast schedule won't be disrupted, as episodes are taped months in advance.

Taping of the show's College Championship, which was scheduled to be filmed now, was delayed and will tape in March before airing in April.

Previously Trebek sustained a mild heart attack in 2012 and underwent a full knee replacement surgery in 2015, which caused him to host the show while seated.

He recently extended his host deal through the 2019-2020 season.