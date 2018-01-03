Selena Gomez is face of new Coach handbag campaign

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Selena Gomez is the face of an ad campaign for Coach's spring 2018 collection of leather handbags.
One image released shows Gomez holding a Coach purse by the window of a loft apartment where the Empire State Building can be seen in the background.
"The Coach girl is real -- she's riding the subway or, this season, hanging out in her cool New York City apartment," creative director Stuart Vevers said in a statement Wednesday. "Steven Meisel's photography brings a layer of magic to those seemingly everyday situations. Whilst Selena has a warmth that's special -- there is also an authenticity and realness to her that brings the campaign to life."
Gomez credited Vevers with making New York "feel like a town, a real community."
"It just feels like this is where the brand really lives," she added.
Coach collaborated with Gomez last year on a line of small, leather goods called Coach x Selena Gomez.
#SelenaGomez reprises her role as the face of Coach. Here, in the first of the #CoachxSelena campaign— Coach (@Coach) January 3, 2018
series, she wears the new-season quilted Parker bag.
Photographed: StevenMeisel
Stylist: Karl Templer
Makeup: @PatMcGrathReal
Hair: @GuidoPalau #CoachSS18 #CoachNY pic.twitter.com/byn5aayAb8