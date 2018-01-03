Selena Gomez is face of new Coach handbag campaign

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Selena Gomez is the face of an ad campaign for Coach's spring 2018 collection of leather handbags.

One image released shows Gomez holding a Coach purse by the window of a loft apartment where the Empire State Building can be seen in the background.

"The Coach girl is real -- she's riding the subway or, this season, hanging out in her cool New York City apartment," creative director Stuart Vevers said in a statement Wednesday. "Steven Meisel's photography brings a layer of magic to those seemingly everyday situations. Whilst Selena has a warmth that's special -- there is also an authenticity and realness to her that brings the campaign to life."

Gomez credited Vevers with making New York "feel like a town, a real community."

"It just feels like this is where the brand really lives," she added.

Coach collaborated with Gomez last year on a line of small, leather goods called Coach x Selena Gomez.