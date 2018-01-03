Famous birthdays for Jan. 3: Mel Gibson, Eli Manning

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Roman philosopher Cicero in 106 B.C.

-- Feminist and abolitionist Lucretia Mott in 1793

-- J.R.R. Tolkien, author of The Lord of the Rings, in 1892

-- Football Hall of Fame Coach Hank Stram in 1923

-- Beatles record producer George Martin in 1926

-- Italian film director Sergio Leone in 1929

-- Brazilian composer Ernst Mahle in 1929 (age 89)

-- Actor Robert Loggia in 1930

-- Actor Dabney Coleman in 1932 (age 86)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Bobby Hull in 1939 (age 79)

-- Musician Van Dyke Parks in 1943 (age 75)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Stephen Stills (Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills and Nash in 1945 (age 73)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin) in 1946 (age 72)

-- Actor Victoria Principal in 1950 (age 68)

-- Actor/director Mel Gibson in 1956 (age 62)

-- German racing champion Michael Schumacher in 1969 (age 49)

-- Actor Danica McKellar in 1975 (age 43)

-- DJ Thomas Bangalter (Daft Punk) in 1975 (age 43)

-- Pro football quarterback Eli Manning in 1981 (age 37)