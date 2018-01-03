Ellen Page, Emma Portner are married

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Flatliners and Juno actress Ellen Page has married dancer Emma Portner.

Page's representative confirmed the news to People magazine Wednesday. The couple went public with their romance last summer.

The newlyweds shared on their respective Instagram accounts a photo of their wedding-ring-adorned hands touching against a white background.

"Can't believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife," Page captioned the image.

Portner wrote in her own message: "I get to call this incredible woman MY WIFE! @ellenpage I LOVE YOU!"