Home / Entertainment News

Ellen Page, Emma Portner are married

By Karen Butler  |  Jan. 3, 2018 at 6:29 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Flatliners and Juno actress Ellen Page has married dancer Emma Portner.

Page's representative confirmed the news to People magazine Wednesday. The couple went public with their romance last summer.

The newlyweds shared on their respective Instagram accounts a photo of their wedding-ring-adorned hands touching against a white background.

"Can't believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife," Page captioned the image.

Portner wrote in her own message: "I get to call this incredible woman MY WIFE! @ellenpage I LOVE YOU!"

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Ellen Page, Juno
Trending Stories
Jinger Duggar, husband Jeremy Vuolo expecting first child Jinger Duggar, husband Jeremy Vuolo expecting first child
'Fixer Upper's' Chip and Joanna Gaines expecting fifth child together 'Fixer Upper's' Chip and Joanna Gaines expecting fifth child together
Billy Joel's daughter Alexa Ray engaged to restaurateur Billy Joel's daughter Alexa Ray engaged to restaurateur
Jennifer Garner sports facial hair in throwback photo Jennifer Garner sports facial hair in throwback photo
'Bright' sequel with Will Smith, Joel Edgerton announced by Netflix 'Bright' sequel with Will Smith, Joel Edgerton announced by Netflix
Loading...