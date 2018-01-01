Will Smith to wife Jada: 'Happy Anniversary, My Queen!'

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Film star Will Smith posted on social media a throwback photo and sweet message to his wife Jada Pinkett Smith in honor of their 20th wedding anniversary.

"20 Years Ago Today we held hands and walked naively down that aisle. Here's what I've learned since," Smith wrote in a Facebook post Sunday.

"Love is Like Gardening... I have learned to focus on HELPING you to BLOSSOM into what YOU want to be (into what you were born to be)... Rather than Demanding that you become what my Fragile Ego needs you to be. I've learned to take pleasure in Nourishing YOUR dreams... Rather than wrestling with you to Fulfill my Selfish Needs & Satiate My Insecurities. I have learned that Love is Listening. Love is Giving. Love is Freedom. Happy Anniversary, My Queen! I am forever Devoted to Nurturing your Deepest Truth."

Smith, 49, and Pinkett Smith, 46, met in 1994 when Pinkett auditioned to play Smith's girlfriend on his sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, but didn't get the part. They got married on New Year's Eve in 1997 and went on to have two children: 17-year-old actress/singer Willow Smith and 19-year-old actor Jaden Smith.