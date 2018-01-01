Home / Entertainment News

Maria Menounos marries Keven Undergaro in Times Sqaure on NYE

By Karen Butler  |  Jan. 1, 2018 at 9:20 AM
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Steve Harvey officiated the wedding of television personality Maria Menounos and her longtime beau Keven Undergaro on live television in New York's Times Square Sunday night.

Us Weekly said Menounos' mom Lisa, who is battling Stage 4 brain cancer, and her father Constantine were present when she and Undergaro exchanged vows outside in below freezing temperatures.

"Finally some good news for mom! We are getting married tonight in Times Square! I will be the coldest bride ever but the happiest! Seeing my parents happy means everything! #nye #foxnewyearseve," Menounos wrote in an Instagram post, which also showed a video of her surprising her parents on a Manhattan street with the news that she was getting married then and there.

The couple got engaged in March 2016 after nearly two decades together.

Topics: Steve Harvey
