Famous birthdays for Jan. 1: Frank Langella, Meryl Davis

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- American patriot Paul Revere in 1735

-- Betsy Ross, who, legend has it, made the first American flag, in 1752

-- Modern Olympic movement founder Pierre de Coubertin in 1863

-- Photography pioneer Alfred Stieglitz in 1864

-- English novelist E.M. Forster in 1879

-- FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover in 1895

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Hank Greenberg in 1911

-- Novelist J.D. Salinger in 1919

-- Actor Frank Langella in 1938 (age 80)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Doak Walker in 1927

-- Businessman Ron Perelman in 1943 (age 75)

-- Writer Shelby Steele in 1946 (age 72)

-- Former New Jersey Gov. Jon Corzine in 1947 (age 71)

-- Actor Verne Troyer in 1969 (age 49)

-- Actor Morris Chestnut in 1969 (age 49)

-- Model Elin Nordegren in 1980 (age 38)

-- Actor Colin Morgan in 1986 (age 32)

-- Olympic gold medal ice dancer Meryl Davis in 1987 (age 31)