Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for Dec. 31: Donald Trump Jr., Anthony Hopkins

By UPI Staff  |  Dec. 31, 2017 at 3:00 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Charles Edward Stuart, Scotland's "Bonnie Prince Charlie," in 1720

-- French painter Henri Matisse in 1869

-- U.S. Army Gen. George Marshall, formulator of the Marshall Aid Plan for Europe following World War II and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in 1880

-- Songwriter Jule Styne ("Three Coins In the Fountain, "Let It Snow") in 1905

-- Saudi King Salman in 1935 (age 82)

-- Actor Anthony Hopkins in 1937 (age 80)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Sarah Miles in 1941 (age 76)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Andy Summers (The Police) in 1942 (age 75)

-- Actor Ben Kingsley in 1943 (age 74)

-- Singer/songwriter John Denver and Rock in 1943

-- Roll Hall of Fame member Pete Quaife (The Kinks) in 1943

-- Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg in 1946 (age 71)

-- Rock singer Burton Cummings in 1947 (age 70)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Donna Summer in 1948

File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI

-- Actor Tim Matheson in 1947 (age 70)

-- Actor Bebe Neuwirth in 1958 (age 59)

-- Actor Val Kilmer in 1959 (age 58)

-- Writer Nicholas Sparks in 1965 (age 52)

-- Singer Joe McIntyre in 1972 (age 45)

-- Donald Trump Jr., businessman and son of President Donald Trump, in 1977 (age 40)

-- Singer/dancer Psy, born Park Jae-sang, in 1977 (age 40)

-- Olympic gold medal winning gymnast Gabby Douglas in 1995 (age 22)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Queen Elizabeth knights Ringo Starr, Barry Gibb Queen Elizabeth knights Ringo Starr, Barry Gibb
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Theaters issue warning over silent scene [Spoilers] 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Theaters issue warning over silent scene [Spoilers]
Alphabet mystery author Sue Grafton dies at 77 Alphabet mystery author Sue Grafton dies at 77
NYPD investigating Russell Simmons for rape allegations NYPD investigating Russell Simmons for rape allegations
Luann de Lesseps heads to rehab after arrest Luann de Lesseps heads to rehab after arrest
Loading...