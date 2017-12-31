Famous birthdays for Dec. 31: Donald Trump Jr., Anthony Hopkins

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Charles Edward Stuart, Scotland's "Bonnie Prince Charlie," in 1720

-- French painter Henri Matisse in 1869

-- U.S. Army Gen. George Marshall, formulator of the Marshall Aid Plan for Europe following World War II and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in 1880

-- Songwriter Jule Styne ("Three Coins In the Fountain, "Let It Snow") in 1905

-- Saudi King Salman in 1935 (age 82)

-- Actor Anthony Hopkins in 1937 (age 80)

-- Actor Sarah Miles in 1941 (age 76)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Andy Summers (The Police) in 1942 (age 75)

-- Actor Ben Kingsley in 1943 (age 74)

-- Singer/songwriter John Denver and Rock in 1943

-- Roll Hall of Fame member Pete Quaife (The Kinks) in 1943

-- Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg in 1946 (age 71)

-- Rock singer Burton Cummings in 1947 (age 70)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Donna Summer in 1948

-- Actor Tim Matheson in 1947 (age 70)

-- Actor Bebe Neuwirth in 1958 (age 59)

-- Actor Val Kilmer in 1959 (age 58)

-- Writer Nicholas Sparks in 1965 (age 52)

-- Singer Joe McIntyre in 1972 (age 45)

-- Donald Trump Jr., businessman and son of President Donald Trump, in 1977 (age 40)

-- Singer/dancer Psy, born Park Jae-sang, in 1977 (age 40)

-- Olympic gold medal winning gymnast Gabby Douglas in 1995 (age 22)