Lindsay Lohan suffers snake bite in Thailand, says she's OK

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Actress Lindsay Lohan announced on Instagram Story she was bitten by a snake in Thailand this week.

E! News reported the 31-year-old Mean Girls and The Parent Trap alum -- who has been living in London and Dubai in recent years -- was on holiday in Phuket, Thailand, when the reptile encounter occurred.

"I love this, it's so beautiful, amazing place... aside from my snake bite," Lohan said in a video she posted to her social-media account.

"Hi! I'm still in Phuket in Thailand, it's beautiful here and, yeah, I got bit by a snake on a hike the other day," she said in a separate home movie.

"The positive side of it is, I'm OK. Happy New Year and God bless. Ciao," Lohan said in another clip.

The actress also made headlines earlier this week when People magazine reported she owed the U.S. government $100,710.55 in back taxes from the years 2010, 2014 and 2015 -- a period during which she appeared in the film Machete, guest starred on 2 Broke Girls and headlined the short-lived, reality series Lindsay.

Lohan's battle with substance abuse, reported erratic behavior and a series of brushes with the law eclipsed her once-bright career, prompting her to seek work abroad, away from the harsh spotlight of the American media. She is now starring on the British sitcom Sick Note.

"She signed on for two seasons and she got good reviews. Not trouble on set and she's on time every day," a friend told People magazine. "I think she'll give it another year or so and I think she will come back and say, 'I'm ready.'"