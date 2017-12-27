Home / Entertainment News

Kevin McKidd finalizes divorce from Jane Parker

By Danielle Haynes  |  Dec. 27, 2017 at 6:51 PM
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Grey's Anatomy star Kevin McKidd is on the hook for tens of thousands of dollars in child and spousal support after finalizing his divorce from Jane Parker earlier this month.

The former couple officially divorced Dec. 22, more than two years after they split. Parker filed divorce papers earlier in December.

They will share joint custody of their two children, a 17-year-old son and 15-year-old daughter, E! News reported. McKidd and Parker agreed to a nesting arrangement, in which the children will live in the family home in Los Angeles and the parents will take turns living there with them. Each parent will maintain their own homes and share ownership of the home they own in Malibu.

TMZ reported McKidd will pay $22,440 in child support each month and for the children's private school and private camp tuition. He'll also pay $65,096 monthly in spousal support along with 20 percent of any income he makes in excess of $3 million a year. After the children turn 18, he will continue to pay $12,147 in spousal support for another four years.

Parker also will keep a 2014 Chevy Volt.

McKidd and Parker married nearly 17 years ago. McKidd has starred as series regular Dr. Owen Hunt in Grey's Anatomy since 2008.

