Famous birthdays for Dec. 27: Hayley Williams, Savannah Guthrie

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
-- German astronomer Johannes Kepler in 1571
-- French bacteriologist Louis Pasteur in 1822
-- Actor Sydney Greenstreet in 1879
-- Actor Marlene Dietrich in 1901
-- Actor John Amos in 1939 (age 78)
-- News correspondent Cokie Roberts in 1943 (age 74)
-- French actor Gerard Depardieu in 1948 (age 69)
-- Former Mexican President Ernesto Zedillo Ponce de Leon in 1951 (age 66)
-- Wrestler Chyna, born Joan Marie Laurer, in 1969
-- News correspondent Savannah Guthrie in 1971 (age 46)
-- Actor Emilie De Ravin in 1981 (age 36)
-- Singer Hayley Williams in 1988 (age 29)
-- Actor Chloe Bridges in 1991 (age 26)
-- Country singer Shay Mooney in 1991 (age 26)
-- Actor Olivia Cooke in 1993 (age 24)