Jennifer Lawrence visits Ky. Children's Hospital for fifth Christmas in a row

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lawrence visited the Norton Children's Hospital in her hometown of Louisville, Ky. for the fifth Christmas in a row.

"Louisville's own Jennifer Lawrence stopped by Norton Children's Hospital today to visit with patients, families, and staff," the hospital wrote on their Instagram page. "This visit has become a tradition for Lawrence each Christmas. Thank you, Jennifer! You sure do bring a smile to all!"

In addition to donating her time to the Norton Children's Hospital, the Academy Award-winning Kentucky native has also opened her wallet.

Last year, Lawrence donated $2 million to establish the hospital's Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, the Courier-Journal reported.

"My family and I have met so many wonderful children on our visits to the hospital. Their strength and courage is inspiring," Lawrence said at the time.