Famous birthdays for Dec. 26: Kit Harington, Jared Leto

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Adm. George Dewey, the U.S. naval hero of Manila, in 1837

-- Writer Henry Miller in 1891

-- Mao Zedong, leader of the Chinese communist revolution, in 1893

-- College Football Hall of Fame member Frank Broyles in 1924

-- Puppeteer Caroll Spinney in 1933 (age 84)

-- America's Most Wanted creator John Walsh in 1945 (age 72)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Carlton Fisk in 1947 (age 70)

-- TV journalist Candy Crowley in 1948 (age 69)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ozzie Smith in 1954 (age 63)

-- Dogsled racer Susan Butcher in 1954

-- Writer David Sedaris in 1956 (age 61)

-- Drummer Lars Ulrich (Metallica) in 1963 (age 54)

-- Actor/singer Jared Leto in 1971 (age 46)

-- Rock musician Chris Daughtry in 1979 (age 38)

-- Actor Beth Behrs in 1985 (age 32)

-- Actor Kit Harington in 1986 (age 31)

-- Actor Eden Sher in 1991 (age 26)

-- Actor Timothee Chalamet in 1995 (age 22)