'Cash Me Outside' girl pays off mother's mortgage for Christmas

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Danielle Bregoli, commonly known as the "Cash Me Outside" girl, showed her mother some Christmas love with a $65,000 check to pay the mortgage.

"Mama don't worry, I juss paid off ya mortgage," Bregoli, 16, wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

In a video posted to Instagram, Bregoli passes her mother a card that says, "Thanks for everything. Use this for whatever you want or just pay for the house."

"Are you serious?" Bregoli''s mother, Barbara Ann says with tears in her eyes after she sees the check.

Things haven't always been so war between Bregoli and her mother. Bregoli shot to internet fame in 2016 after she appeared on the Dr. Phil show because she was giving her mother problems at home.

But she has since gained celebrity and developed a music career.

In her Instagram post, Bregoli referenced the title of her latest single, Mama Don't Worry.