'Sound of Music' star Heather Menzies-Urich dead at 68

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The Sound of Music cast member Heather Menzies-Urich has died in Ontario after a short battle with brain cancer, her son Ryan Urich said. She was 68.

"She was an actress, a ballerina and loved living her life to the fullest," Urich told Variety. "She was not in any pain but, nearly four weeks after her diagnosis of terminal brain cancer, she had enough and took her last breath on this earth at 7:22 p.m."

Best known for playing Louisa von Trapp in the 1965 movie musical The Sound of Music, the wife of the late actor Robert Urich was surrounded by her children and family members when she died Sunday.

Her other credits include The Farmer's Daughter, Hawaii, Piranha, The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes, Dragnet, Bonanza, Marcus Welby M.D., The Bob Newhart Show, Vega$, The Love Boat, Spenser for Hire and T.J. Hooker, Deadline.com noted.