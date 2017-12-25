Penguins arrive in Google Doodle's Christmas artwork

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The homepage of Google.com features a scene of a Christmas reunion of birds on Monday, part of a continuing series.

A toucan and a parrot are seen welcoming two visiting penguins. The artwork was preceded in prior days by the birds talking on the telephone and the penguins preparing to depart their igloo home for a visit. A part of one previous image suggests that they are all part of one family, and that more installments will be seen on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

The Google Doodle changes often and typically features artwork tied to the day, often a drawing of a historical celebrity born on that day.

"Our favorite penguins couldn't be more excited to reunite with their loved ones. Happy to be together for the season of cheer, this colorfully feathered family can't wait to sink their beaks into a delicious feast. Check back next week to see how this avian crew rings in the new year!" Google wrote.