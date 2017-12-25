Meghan Markle joins the royal family for Christmas festivities

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Actress Meghan Markle -- who is engaged to Britain's Prince Harry -- is celebrating the holidays with the royal family.

"Merry Christmas! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have joined members of the Royal Family for the Morning Service on Christmas Day in Sandringham," Kensington Palace tweeted Monday, along with photos of the newly engaged couple; Prince William and his pregnant wife Kate; and Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip.

Another tweet showed the monarch sitting at her desk and smiling in front of a Christmas tree.

"Today, at 3pm GMT, tune in to watch The Queen's Christmas broadcast on TV, radio and here online @RoyalFamily #QueensSpeech #ChristmasDay2017," read the caption.

Markle and Prince Harry are set to wed on May 19.