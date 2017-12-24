Home / Entertainment News

'Real Housewives' star Luann de Lesseps arrested

By Karen Butler  |  Dec. 24, 2017 at 12:58 PM
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps was arrested early Sunday in Palm Beach, Fla.

TMZ said the 52-year-old. reality television personality has been charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, and two counts of corruption by threat.

She allegedly told police and others, "I'm going to kill you all," during the alcohol-fueled incident.

E! News said de Lesseps was taken into custody at about 1:25 a.m.

She has been released and is due back in court Jan 25.

