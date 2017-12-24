Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Jamie Lynn Spears is pregnant with her second child.

"Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone...sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister," Spears captioned an outdoor photo of her holding hands with Jamie Watson -- her husband since 2014 -- and Maddie, her 9-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

"2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist. During that time, I continued working on my music and telling my story, which has created some of my most honest work and I CANT wait to share that with you all very soon. 2018 is going to be filled with many milestones both personally and professionally. I appreciate each of you for your patience and support through it­ all. 2018 has a lot coming, so GET READY."

Spears, 26, is the former star of TV's Zoey 101 and the younger sister of pop-music icon Britney Spears. Jamie Lynn was in the media headlines last February after Maddie was seriously injured when the ATV she was driving veered into a pond, submerging her. She has since recovered from her injuries.