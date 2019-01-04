Trending Stories

Man held after 3 children, woman found shot in Texas
Former cartel member details bribes, trafficking to 'El Chapo' jurors
Democratic-led House approves bills to end federal shutdown
Two deputies to be charged after drownings during Hurricane Florence
Teen sailor's abandoned yacht found floating eight years later

Photo Gallery

 
Christmas at the Vatican

Latest News

Philadelphia Phillies sign RHP David Robertson to two-year deal
Kathy Griffin says her mom has dementia: 'I'm still grappling with it'
Syria: U.S.-led coalition airstrike killed 11 civilians
Flames' Michael Frolik skates away from fight with Bruins' Kevan Miller
'Walking Dead' alum Austin Amelio heading to 'Fear the Walking Dead'
 
Back to Article
/